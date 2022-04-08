War Child re-release classic albums to raise money for children in Ukraine, Afghanistan, and more









War Child has decided to re-release their classic albums 1 Love, Hope, Help! A Day In The Life and War Child Presents Heroes via War Childs Records in order to raise money for children in Ukraine and Afghanistan.

The vinyl was officially released on April 8th, and come in limited black, red, and yellow pressings, and all the proceeds from the sales will go to supporting children whose lives have been affected by war in areas such as Ukraine and Afghanistan.

War Child said in a statement about the sale: “By purchasing these classic albums fans are supporting War Child to reach children in Ukraine and conflict zones around the world and give them the vital protection, education and psychosocial support they require.”

In another statement regarding the releases, Rich Clarke, Head of War Child Records said, “We are delighted to make this fantastic collection of music available to a new generation of fans and get these incredible songs, donated through the generosity of the artist community, raising vital funds for War Child’s life saving work again.”

He continues, “There are some amazing tracks that haven’t been heard for decades like George Michael’s cover of Don McLean’s ‘The Grave’ or Lily Allen covering ‘Straight to Hell’ with Mick Jones on guitar and backing vocals. We’re incredibly proud to put these important albums out on vinyl for the first time with limited black, yellow and red releases.”

He concludes the statement by saying, “The need for War Child’s work has never been greater – 10.7 million children in Ukraine are living in a terrifying crisis, and millions more across the world are still in need of critical support because of conflict. By purchasing one of these limited edition vinyl releases you can help make a difference.”

This is a great way for the music industry to make a difference however they can, and it seems War Child is on the right track with its mission.