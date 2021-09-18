Self Esteem shares new single 'Moody'







Self Esteem - 'Moody' 8

Self Esteem has continued to tease her upcoming album, Prioritise Pleasure, with the dancefloor-filling new single, ‘Moody’.

After recently witnessing Rebecca Lucy Taylor and her band put on a spectacle at NBHD Weekender, my excitement for the second album from the former Slow Club member is paramount. ‘Moody’ has swagger, verve, along with a pinch of northern self-deprecating humour thrown into the mix for good measure and a tempting groove.

It’s the fourth track to be released so far from Prioritise Pleasure, which drops next month. Apart from the motivational lead single, ‘I Do This All The Time’, the following releases have been bursting with energy, and ‘Moody’ is no different.

“Moody is a song about reclaiming being a moody cow,” Taylor said. “My whole life I’ve been referred to as mardy (northern for moody) but lately I’ve been realising as a woman in this world, especially as a woman in the music industry, of fucking course I’m moody.”

Adding: “It’s such a slog even getting heard, every day shitting yourself about your safety, the societal expectations. I’d love to be sweet and happy go lucky but I’m afraid I’m too tired to be most of the time.”

Meanwhile, discussing the album, she previously said, “13 songs of cleansing myself of the guilt and fear of being a woman who is ‘too much’ and replacing that very notion with a celebration of myself, of you, of being a human and the way that isn’t always easy or perfect, and that’s ok.”

Prioritise Pleasure arrives on October 22nd through Fiction Records, and keep your eyes glued to Far Out closer to the release date for an exclusive interview with Taylor.

