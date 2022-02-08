Self Esteem composing music for a new play starring Jodie Comer









Self Esteem has been put in charge of composing the music for an upcoming stage production starring Killing Eve actress Jodie Comer.

The play, entitled Prima Facie, is directed by Justin Martin and is set to run from April 15th to June 18th at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London.

Rebecca Lucy Taylor, who performs as Self Esteem, issued an excitable statement on social media: “The coolest thing I’ve ever done is no longer a secret!!!! I’m composing the music for this astonishing play starring the MVP and an unreal creative team!!!”.

This news has come following the announcement that Taylor will be part of the lineup for Boardmasters 2022 amongst the likes of The Wombats, The Lathums, Greentea Peng and Bombay Bicycle Club.

The Cornwall surfing and music festival is scheduled to take place on the weekend of August 10-14th and will be headlined by Kings of Leon, Disclosure and George Ezra. The much-awaited highlight of the festival season returned for the first time in two years in 2021. The 2019 event was cancelled due to a last-minute change in weather conditions, and in 2020, as with practically everything else, the Covid-19 pandemic caused the cancellation.

Self Esteem has been nominated for a BRIT Award for Best New Artist this year, the winner will be announced at the ceremony tonight (February 8th) at the O2 Arena in London.

Liam Gallagher, Ed Sheeran and Dave are among the acts to perform at the ceremony, and comedian Mo Gilligan is set to replace Jack Whitehall on hosting duties.

Stream Self Esteem’s breakthrough hit ‘I Do This All The Time’ below.