Jodie Comer departs Ridley Scott's Napoleon drama 'Kitbag'









The contemporary quality of Ridley Scott has been called into question for the past decade or so, with the director consistently releasing mediocre films to middling critical and commercial acclaim. Having created such classics as Alien, Blade Runner and Thelma and Louise earlier in his career, in modern times, Scott has had to settle for the unimpressive releases of House of Gucci, Exodus: Gods and Kings and Robin Hood.

In an attempt to try and reclaim his former glory, Ridley Scott will be creating a sequel to his 2000 historical marvel, Gladiator starring Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix, but not until after his Napoleon biopic, Kitbag. The brand new biopic will see the director collaborate with the Oscar-winning Joaquin Phoenix once more as the Joker star will take on the mammoth task of depicting the iconic French military leader

Speaking to Empire magazine, Scott explained his brand new take on the life of Napoleon, stating: “The thing that really makes Napoleon tick is, why was he in so much need of Josephine?… There was a need for each other. And we think we’ve pinpointed what that was”.

Originally attached to the project was also the Killing Eve and Last Duel star, Jodie Comer, though she has recently been swapped out of the project in favour of the fellow British actor, Vanessa Kirby. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, Comer stated: “Unfortunately, due to COVID and changes of schedule, I don’t think I can make Kitbag work now due to a scheduling conflict”.

Performing at the height of her stardom, Comer’s input on Kitbag will be sorely missed, as she too is disappointed at her absence, commenting that the situation “is rubbish”. Jodie Comer recently starred in Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel alongside Adam Driver, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck.