Self Esteem, Kenny Beats and more announced for All Points East London warm-up shows









Ahead of this year’s bumper edition of All Points East, three intimate summer shows have been announced, with Self Esteem, Kenny Beats and Sherelle all on the lineup.

Ray-Ban and APE present ‘The Summer Sessions’, which take place ahead of the main festival weekends held between August 19th-28th, with a handful of shows scheduled for May, June and July. Sherelle will kick off proceedings on May 26th at the Colour Factory in Hackney Wick, supported by LCY, Nia Archives and Foundation FM.

On June 9th, producer extraordinaire Kenny Beats will headline KOKO in Camden, supported by Knucks, with more special guests to be announced. The final show of the set comes on July 14th, with Self Esteem performing an intimate set at Earth Hackney. Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10am.

Back in November 2021, the lineups for this year’s edition of All Points East were announced, as well as the news that the festival, held in Victoria Park in Tower Hamlets, would return for two editions in 2022 running across two weekends. It will kick off on Friday, August 19th to Saturday, 20th, and resume on Thursday, 25th to Sunday, 28th.

As is customary for the festival, they’ve secured a brilliant variety of headliners such as Tame Impala, Kraftwerk, The National and Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds. Gorillaz are also headlining the opening Friday, supported by the likes of Turnstile and Willow Kayne. On what is shaping up to be the festival’s most exciting day, joining them are IDLES, Yves Tumor and many more.

This year’s festival also sees another iconic London party, Field Day, take place in Victoria Park as a part of All Points East, held on Saturday, August 20th. Field Day will see some of the hottest dance acts around take to the stage, including The Chemical Brother, Peggy Gou, Squarepusher, Daniel Avery, Floating Points and HAAi.

