See the new poster for Yorgos Lanthimos’ ‘Poor Things’









Five years after the release of his comedic period piece The Favourite in 2018, Yorgos Lanthimos makes his long-awaited return to cinema screens this year with Poor Things.

The film is based on a novel from 1992 of the same name, written by Alasdair Gray, and stars Emma Stone, who is also producing the film. Lanthimos and Stone also previously collaborated on The Favourite. She’s joined in Poor Things by Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe and Margaret Qualley.

The plot follows the resurrection of protagonist Bella Baxter (Stone) and her life in its aftermath. Dafoe takes on the role of the scientist who brings her back to life, while Ruffalo plays a lawyer and Baxter’s previous lover.

Lanthimos told British Vogue, “I’d read the book many years ago, and I went and met the author, Alasdair Gray, up in Scotland, to convince him to give me the rights to option it. And he did. He was a very lovely man.”

A short teaser trailer was released two weeks ago shared the star-studded cast and a taste of the film’s bizarre world. With only one line, Emma Stone’s “I am finding being alive fascinating,” the trailer piques interest while preserving much of the film’s plot.

Now, a new poster for the film has been revealed which features a close-up on Emma Stone’s pale face, with bright red, purple, and blue plainted on her eyelids and lips.

The film will be released in cinemas later this year, on September 8th.

