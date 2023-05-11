Emma Stone stars in the new trailer for Yorgos Lanthimos’ ‘Poor Things’









The very first trailer has been released for the new Yorgos Lanthimos movie Poor Things, starring Emma Stone.

The forthcoming film is something of a modern-day retelling of Frankenstein, following the story of a young woman named Bella Baxter (Stone) who is brought back to life by an incredible yet peculiar scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). Whilst the Greek filmmaker heads up the project, the script is based on the novel of the same name by the late Scottish writer Alasdair Gray and has been adapted by Tony McNamara, who co-wrote The Favourite in 2018.

Alongside Stone, the trailer for the film also highlights the presence of Mark Ruffalo, Ramy Youssef and Jerrod Carmichael.

The movie is Lanthimos’ seventh film following success with The Favourite, The Killing of a Sacred Deer in 2017, The Lobster in 2015 and Dogtooth in 2009. His comedic period drama The Favourite saw significant critical success in 2018, being nominated for ‘Best Picture’ whilst its lead star Olivia Colman walked away with the esteemed Academy Award for ‘Best Leading Actress’.

Take a look at the trailer for Poor Things, which is due to be released later this year, below.