See the first images from Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune: Part 2’









The very first images have been released for Dune: Part 2, giving audiences a glimpse into Denis Villeneuve’s highly anticipated sequel.

“It’s important—it’s not a sequel, it’s a second part. There’s a difference,” Villeneuve told Vanity Fair, adding, “I wanted the movie to really open just where we left the characters. There’s no time jump. I wanted dramatic continuity with part one”. The new movie comes two years after the release of the original re-imagining from Villeneuve, adapting the story from the book by Frank Herbert and the 1984 film by David Lynch.

Part two of the tale sees Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) harness the power of the Sandworms that played a major role in the first film. “It’s a matter of life and death because, if you fuck it up, you’re going to kill yourself,” the director said of the practise in the movie, ““It’s a rite of passage. It’s the way you become an adult in the Fremen world. That is a very important part of their culture and they respect the worms as half-gods, so they have a religious relationship with the worm”.

The new images from the movie show Atreides walking through the desert, Zendaya’s Chani, Dave Bautista’s Glossu, Josh Brolin’s Gurney and Florence Pugh’s Princess Irulan.

Take a look at the new images below.

See more First look at Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler and Rebecca Ferguson in ‘DUNE: PART TWO.’ pic.twitter.com/94hrkhpxN9 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) April 27, 2023

See more First look at Dave Bautista in ‘DUNE: PART TWO.’ pic.twitter.com/f69GnONzXX — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) April 27, 2023