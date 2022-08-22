The mindblowing secret contributor to The Hollies song 'He Ain't Heavy He's My Brother'









Before numerous musicians became stars, they had to be part of the supporting cast and work as session musicians to pay rent. While those in the limelight take all of the credit, session musicians are typically paid a day rate and seldom receive recognition for their contribution.

A career as a session musician can be a launching pad for artists who want to go onto bigger things and get their foot into the industry. Before Jimmy Page formed Led Zeppelin, his work appeared on records by The Rolling Stones, The Kinks, The Who, Donovan, and Joe Cocker.

Another famous face who began with session work is Elton John, and his resumé includes ‘He Ain’t Heavy He’s My Brother’ by The Hollies. In 1969, Reg Dwight had invented the Elton John persona, but it was yet to take off, and he still needed to do session work to make ends meet. John’s debut album, Empty Sky, was shared around the same time as his work with The Hollies, but the record received little to no fanfare upon release.

In his memoirs, Hollies drummer Bobby Elliot explained how they managed to secure his services. “Hollies music publisher Dick James had signed a guy called Reg Dwight who we’d heard was a fine piano player,” he wrote. “He was booked for the session and arrived in the control room of Studio Two, eager to get to work.”

He continued: “Not much was said as Reg, Bernie and I made our way down the wooden stairs to the parquet floor of the famous old studio. I set my drums by the grand piano at which Reg, who told us he was changing his name to Elton John, was seated.”

Elton was an accomplished session musician who could be dropped into any scenario and thrive. He left a lasting impression on Elliot, who remembered: “Playing alongside the lad was a breeze. His rhythmic piano style would later be overlaid by [Allan Clarke’s] haunting harmonica introduction. We nailed the track first or second take.”

The Hollies were thrilled with John’s contribution to the track, which charted highly on both sides of the Atlantic. In fact, they also enlisted him to play the piano on their next single, ‘I Can’t Tell The Bottom From The Top’.

However, Elton’s rates soon became out of The Hollies’ price range as international superstardom beckoned for the singer in 1970. John’s days as a session musician soon became a distant memory as he walked out from the shadows into the sun.