The ghostly encounters of Elton John









Elton John has lived a life of such epic proportions that it has seen him rise from the inertia of the London suburb of Pinner to become one of the most revered musical artists of all time, a real superstar in every sense of the word.

Together, he and songwriting partner Bernie Taupin have created a myriad of songs that have such a universal appeal that over 50 years since they first hit the charts, we still hear many of his classics everpresent in culture today on films, radio, and television.

From ‘Rocket Man’ to ‘Your Song’ and even the criminally underrated ‘Bennie and the Jets’, Elton John’s back catalogue is brimming with a host of moments that evoke such an emotive reaction that it is quite remarkable, a testament to his work.

Added to his musical brilliance is the fact that Elton John is one of the friendliest men in the music industry, invariably using his platform to benefit a host of charitable causes. He readily supports budding musicians and those in dire need of his help, such as the late but not forgotten teenager Ryan White, who John was with right until the very end.

There are many highlights in Elton John’s career and many that were not included in the critically acclaimed biopic Rocketman, which in truth, did not even scratch the surface in telling the story of his life, with the Hollywood gloss making sure to skirt over some of the most significant moments.

All seriousness aside, though, there have been countless random occurrences in Elton John’s life, as is customary for someone of his status. During a 2019 Q&A in the Irish Times from celebrity fans, he revealed one of the most bizarre.

Country star Kacey Musgraves enquired whether there had been any ghostly sightings at his country manor in Windsor, which has long been rumoured to be haunted. He explained that he hadn’t seen anything since moving there in 1974, but his longtime partner, David Furnish, had come into contact with a ghost.

Elton explained: “My manor! Woodside, my house in Windsor, is meant to be haunted, but I’ve never seen a ghost and I’ve lived there since 1974. David saw her, though. It was a Victorian lady. She sat on the bed and asked him if he could stop the noise outside – there were deer rutting in the park. David was very calm. I’d have been frightened to death!”

However, he did caveat his point by saying he has come across a ghost, just in a different setting, in a hotel in Belgium. “I did see a ghost once,” he said. “I went to bed and felt something pressing down on my chest. I was too terrified to move.” However, the ‘Rocket Man’ singer did humorously clarify: “So, strictly speaking, I haven’t seen a ghost, but I have been sat on by one.”

