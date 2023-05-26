Season three of ‘The White Lotus’ delayed due writers strike









HBO’s head of drama Francesca Orsi has confirmed work on the third season of The White Lotus has been delayed by the ongoing writers strike in Hollywood.

The next season of the hit show will be set in Thailand, but details of the project remain sparse. It will follow a series of holiday-makers who have travelled to a Wellness Spa in the Asian country. As it stands, Natasha Rothwell is the only cast member who has been confirmed to revive their role. She played Belinda in the first series.

In a new interview with Deadline, Orsi admitted: “The White Lotus was ideally looking to go in 2024 but there’s some question about timing of the strike.”

Of the premise of the forthcoming series, Orsi tried to remain tight-lipped: “It’s an exploration about spirituality versus the ego. And it’s set against the Eastern religion. But beyond that, I can’t really speak to some of the character ideas that Mike (White) has.”

Earlier this year, the show’s creator White gave hints about possible themes the third season of The White Lotus might tackle. He told Variety, “The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex. I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

“I think it’d be fun to maybe go to a whole different continent,” White added. “You know, we did Europe, and maybe Asia, something crazy like that, that would be fun.” After his remarks, it was confirmed to be set in Thailand.

Watch the trailer for series two below.