A search warrant has been issued for Alec Baldwin’s phone









The internet was highly polarised when the news first broke that a gun being handled by Alec Baldwin had resulted in the death of a crew member and had seriously injured another on the set of an upcoming western called Rust. Many people jumped the gun and blamed Baldwin for murder while others sympathised with the actor and called for the abolishment of live firearms on film sets in the future.

As the investigation has progressed, more details have come about the incidents leading up to the shooting. Baldwin claimed that a live bullet had been placed in the gun, a projectile that did not belong on any film set irrespective of the circumstances. He also revealed in an interview that he never pulled the trigger. “The trigger wasn’t pulled,” Baldwin said. “I didn’t pull the trigger. I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them, never.”

Initial reports indicated that the production company had been handling the project in a poor manner and this had been confirmed with the crew members themselves. However, in a recent joint letter, the crew went back on its claims and said that criticising the on-set conditions of Rust was a misrepresentation even though they are still continuing to fight for the improvement in work conditions on film sets.

Now, Baldwin is back in the middle of the investigations again as his phone has been targeted by officials to further the investigative process. The investigators claimed that access to Baldwin’s iPhone will provide them with relevant information about messages, calls, activity on social media platforms and emails leading up to the accident.

“There may be evidence on the phone, due to individuals using cellular phones during and/or after the commission of crime(s),” the affidavit mentioned.“There were several emails and text messages sent and received regarding the movie production Rust in the course of (police) interviews.”

According to the officials, this information is crucial to determine the role of Baldwin as well as other crew members in this mishap.