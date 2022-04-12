Sean Penn claims he considered joining the Ukrainian Armed Forces









Sean Penn has been very active since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. From attending press briefings by government officials in Kyiv to filming a documentary about the events that unfolded during the war, Penn has been paying very close attention to the geopolitical disruptions as well as the horrors of military destruction in the region.

Penn’s efforts to capture the conditions in Ukraine have also earned praise from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In recent interviews, Penn has also declared that Ukraine is going to win the war against Russia because there is much more unity within the citizens of the country as well as its armed forces who are defending it.

According to Penn, the initial plan for the documentary was to explore the country in general but it became necessary to focus on the war once it started. In a new interview, Penn claimed that he would have remained in Ukraine and joined the Armed Forces in order to defend against the Russian invasion but he was not skilled enough.

Penn said: “The only possible reason for me staying in Ukraine longer last time would’ve been for me to be holding a rifle, probably without body armour, because as a foreigner, you would want to give that body armour to one of the civilian fighters who doesn’t have it or to a fighter with more skills than I have, or to a younger man or woman who could fight for longer or whatever.”

Adding to his comments, Penn also revealed that he is planning on going back to Ukraine. “My intention is to go back into Ukraine”, he said. “But I’m not an idiot, I am not certain what I can offer. I don’t spend a lot of time texting the president or his staff while they’re under siege and their people are being murdered.”