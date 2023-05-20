Sean Penn says Hollywood embracing AI is “human obscenity”









Sean Penn has said that Hollywood studios embracing AI is an act of “human obscenity” as the actor and filmmaker expressed his solidarity with the current Writers Guild of America strike.

“There are a lot of new concepts being tossed around,” Penn stated at a press conference at the Cannes film festival, “including the use of AI. And it just strikes me as a kind of human obscenity for there not to have been any pushback on that.”

While promoting his new film, Black Flies, Penn said that the guild had his “full support” as “the industry has been upending the writers and actors and directors for a very, very long time.” The current strike sees writers try to renegotiate their contracts to match the modern world with the rise of AI being central to that as studios increasingly lean on the technology.

Penn’s latest film is equally socially conscious, it focusses on “a young paramedic [who] makes his way through his first year on the job in New York City.” Penn stars alongside the lead Tye Sheridan with Katherine Waterston, Michael Pitt and Mike Tyson.