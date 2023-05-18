Seth MacFarlane will not work on ‘Family Guy’ or ‘American Dad’ until WGA strike ends









Since May 2nd, the Writer’s Guild of America (WGA) has been striking following disagreements with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

Many shows have temporarily halted production in support of the strikes, with Seth MacFarlane leaving Family Guy and American Dad until the strikes come to an end. Alongside MacFarlane, showrunners Alec Sulkin and Rich Appel (Family Guy) and Matt Weitzman and Brian Boyle (American Dad) are also striking.

MacFarlane was a significant supporter of the 2007-2008 writer’s strike, and he has recently been seen standing on the picket lines with other strikers.

According to Deadline, the production of Family Guy and American Dad won’t be disrupted too much. The former recently finished airing its 21st season a few weeks ago, and the latter is currently in the midst of airing its 20th season.

Elsewhere, other shows that have been affected include Stranger Things, with the Duffer Brothers halting the production of its final series until a “fair deal” is reached between the WGA and AMPTP. They wrote on Twitter, “While we’re excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike. We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then – over and out.”

Moreover, multiple late-night talk shows and Saturday Night Live have halted production, as has Severence, Yellowjackets, Cobra Kai, and plenty more.

