Sean Penn recalls his classic role in 'Fast Time at Ridgemont High'









Well balancing sentimentality and light-hearted comedy, the coming-of-age movies of the 1980s mastered the feeling of growing up, with director John Hughes emerging as one of the pioneering voices of such films. Allocating a very particular feeling, Hughes dominated the decade with such movies as Sixteen Candles, The Breakfast Club and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, achieving critical and commercial acclaim in the process.

Though, whilst Hughes is recognised as the most influential coming-of-age filmmaker, his movies have dated considerably, with Amy Heckerling’s 1982 flick Fast Times at Ridgemont High overshadowing the legacy of Hughes. Celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2022, the movie, helmed by Heckerling and penned by Cameron Crowe, launched the careers of Penn, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Forest Whitaker and even Nicolas Cage, who takes a ‘blink-and-you’ll-miss-him’ cameo.

In conversation with GQ in 2021, Penn discussed the impact of his second feature film role, which he secured whilst living out the back of his parent’s garage. Playing the iconic coming-of-age character of Jeff Spicoli, Penn showed off his acting dynamism in the 1982 film by embodying the identity of an air-headed ‘surfer dude’ with little care for high-school education.

Discussing how he secured the role, Penn explained, “My agent dragged me down at their house and said that there was this movie and that I should get ahold of the book, so I went out, and I got the book, and I read it, and I immediately recognized this guy”. Basing the character on a friend of his past, the actor later adds, “So much of it came from this one character that grew up in Malibu that I had known throughout my teens”.

Having only previously appeared in the 1981 movie Taps with George C. Scott, Ronny Cox and Tom Cruise, Penn was desperate for the role, seeing it as a significant change to elevate his career. Unfortunately for Penn, however, the audition process wasn’t all that straightforward, adding, “I went in to audition, it was a disaster, I was never good at auditioning”.

Thankfully for the actor, and indeed for the fate of the movie industry, a casting director named Don Phillips gave Penn a second chance. Recalling the crewmember, the actor adds: “He was an actor lover, he really cared about people, and he saw things that maybe you weren’t even presenting, and so he convinced them to see me again and pushed and pushed and the next thing I knew, I got the part and had a blast”.

Sean Penn went on to enjoy a celebrated career where he collaborated with the likes of Terrence Malick, Clint Eastwood, Spike Jonze, Brian De Palma and David Fincher, among many others. His most recent role came in the Paul Thomas Anderson movie Licorice Pizza where he starred alongside such names as Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Tom Waits, Bradley Cooper and John C. Reilly.