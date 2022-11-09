Sean Penn presents his Oscar to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy









Sean Penn has been a major presence in the western media’s coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Since the beginning of the conflict, Penn has conversed with Ukrainian soldiers as well as government officials while recording the details of the war.

Throughout the increasingly volatile war between Russia and Ukraine, Penn has voiced his support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. During an appearance on The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell, Penn also claimed that Ukraine is going to win this war.

According to the latest reports, Penn gifted his Oscar statuette to President Zelenskyy during a recent visit to Kyiv. In a clip released by Anton Gerashchenko, advisor to the minister of internal affairs, Penn can be seen honouring Zelenskyy.

In the video, Penn tells Zelenskyy: “This is for you. It’s just a symbolic silly thing, but if I know this is here, then I’ll feel better and strong enough for the fights. When you win, bring it back to Malibu because I’ll feel much better knowing there’s a piece of me here.”

While talking about his special attachment to Ukraine and their war efforts, Penn added: “There are three places in the world that all my pride will be — the place where my daughter was born, the place where my son was born and this. Thank you.”

Watch the clip below.

Sean Penn has given his Oscar to Ukraine – @ZelenskyyUa

Thank you, sir!

It is an honor for us. pic.twitter.com/vx2UfEVTds — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) November 8, 2022