Sean Penn now out of Ukraine having walked to Poland









When war officially commenced between Russia and Ukraine at the tail end of February, one of the strangest stories that cropped up was that Oscar-winning actor Sean Penn was right in the middle of the battle. Having started filming a documentary in Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv, Penn was on the ground when the first official attacks from Russia came in.

In fact, in between official briefings and meme-worthy rejections of evacuation, president Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised Penn and the work he had been doing in the country. “Sean Penn is demonstrating bravery that many others have been lacking, in particular some Western politicians,” the statement reads. “The more people like that — true friends of Ukraine, who support the fight for freedom — the quicker we can stop this heinous invasion by Russia.”

“[Penn] specially came to Kyiv to record all the events that are currently happening in Ukraine and to tell the world the truth about Russia’s invasion of our country,” the statement continues. “Sean Penn is among those who support Ukraine in Ukraine today. Our country is grateful to him for such a show of courage and honesty.”

As it turns out, however, even Penn didn’t want his documentary to turn into a real-life Tropic Thunder, as the director has officially fled Ukraine. “Myself & two colleagues walked miles to the Polish border after abandoning our car on the side of the road,” Penn wrote on Twitter. “Almost all the cars in this photo carry women and children only, most without any sign of luggage, and a car their only possession of value.”

According to estimations from the United Nations, over one million Ukrainian citizens have fled the country since the conflict began last month. Poland has been responsible for harbouring most refugees, with neighbouring countries like Hungary, Slovakia, and Moldova also taking in thousands of displaced citizens.

Despite the large exodus, most of the Ukrainian populace, including President Zelenskyy, have elected to stay and fight.

See Penn’s tweet down below.

Myself & two colleagues walked miles to the Polish border after abandoning our car on the side of the road. Almost all the cars in this photo carry women & children only, most without any sign of luggage, and a car their only possession of value. pic.twitter.com/XSwCDgYVSH — Sean Penn (@SeanPenn) February 28, 2022