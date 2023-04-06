Sean Bean, Nicolas Cage and burying a prehistoric cave bear skull









Whilst Keanu Reeves might be affectionately known as “the internet’s boyfriend”, there are a handful of other actors loved by online users, making their way into the broader popular discourse through iconic lines and a myriad of famous memes. Two of the most prominent of these are Nicolas Cage and Sean Bean.

Cage is famed for being one of the most colourful figures in Hollywood, with a host of classic titles to his name. Not only is he a member of the Coppola family, but he’s worked with the Coen brothers on Raising Arizona, David Lynch on Wild at Heart, and won the Academy Award for ‘Best Actor’ for his performance in 1995’s Leaving Las Vegas.

Outside of his more revered flourishes, Cage has also starred in a host of ‘so bad they’re good’ movies, including Con Air, Lord of War, The Wicker Man, Knowing and Ghost Rider. It is titles such as these that have made him a pop culture phenomenon, culminating in the 2022 action comedy, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, where he played a fictionalised version of himself. In addition, Cage has reaffirmed his kooky character with turns such as naming his son Kal-El in a tribute to his love for comic book hero Superman.

As for Sean Bean, the Sheffield native is the actor most closely tied to his native county of Yorkshire, thanks to him speaking in his broad accent in everything he’s done to date, from Sharpe to Game of Thrones. Starring in classics such as The Lord of the Rings and Ronin and other big-budget titles such as GoldenEye and Troy, Bean has achieved a lot in his time. Primarily, though, he is famed for the long list of onscreen deaths his characters have endured and his almost-constant use of the word “bastard”.

Luckily for all of us who respect Cage and Bean, they once starred in a movie together, 2004’s National Treasure. Unfortunately, the film is more forgettable than mentioning their names might have suggested.

Despite the action-adventure receiving mixed reviews from fans and critics, Sean Bean still has fond memories of shooting and hanging out with Nicolas Cage. He made this clear when appearing on a Reddit AMA in 2014. Asked by an intrigued fan whether he had any anecdotes about his time filming National Treasure, he revealed a hilarious vignette featuring Nicolas Cage in all his eccentric glory.

Bean recalled: “There was one where I went back to Nic Cage’s house, and we’d had a few drinks, we were playing pool, and he accidentally knocked over his prehistoric cave bear skull and smashed it. And he was really upset about it, and the next day went and buried it in a field”. Just another day in Hollywood, eh?