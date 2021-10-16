Sea Girls share new single 'Again, Again'









Sea Girls have shared their brand new heartfelt anthem, ‘Again, Again’.

The track is taken from their forthcoming album, Homesick, which arrives on January 22nd through Polydor. Despite releasing material from their second album, the band currently finds themselves fulfilling dates they should have carried out in 2020 after their debut record was impacted by the pandemic.

Last summer, the indie-pop four-piece released their first album, Open Up Your Head, giving Sea Girls a top-three charting debut. It was a strong achievement from the outfit, who have seemed to have showcased a newfound sense of maturity on the two releases we’ve heard from Homesick so far.

“‘Again Again’ is about trying to personify the intensity and rush of life’s excesses,” frontman Henry Camomile commented. “Accepting the inevitability of it and the hatred in being boring. It’s one of the last songs I wrote for the new album, ruminating on my teenage years.”

However, making the album was far from a straightforward process, with the singer adding, “Imagine us locked down in the studio in rainy Brixton working with the producers remotely on the album in California’s Topanga Canyon.

“That clashing of worlds is the sound of this record, the DNA. Making an album this way, remotely and 5000 miles apart, was a crazy idea and shouldn’t have worked, but it did.”

Check out the new track below.

