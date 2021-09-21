Sea Girls release video for latest single 'Sick'







English indie poppers Sea Girls have released a brand new video for their latest single, ‘Sick’.

About as straightforward and direct as a song can get, ‘Sick’ is pretty much just a song about everything that makes life monotonous and dreary. Lines like “I’m sick of my laptop/ I’m always buying/ I’m sick of the news/ Someone’s always dying” might not be the sharpest or most original anti-consumerist and anti-sensationalism observations, but the band bring the proper amount of angst to sell it anyway.

“It was very important that this video felt real and didn’t stray from the intended feelings of frustration and repetition I was feeling in my life when this song was written,” lead singer Henry Camamile said of the video. “Being a filmmaker, Joseph, our director, totally felt the song’s meaning.”

If this might seem like a bit of a retread, it’s because we’ve already talked about ‘Sick’ before. Joe seemed to be quite keen on them, and I trust judgment, so I’m looking forward to the band’s new album Homesick dropping in January of 2022.

“Imagine us locked down in the studio in rainy Brixton working with the producers remotely on the album in California’s Topanga Canyon,” Camamile observes. “That clashing of worlds is the sound of this record, the DNA. Making an album this way, remotely and 5000 miles apart, was a crazy idea and shouldn’t have worked, but it did.”

Sea Girls also have a new slate of European tour dates set for March and April of 2022 as well. You can check out those dates, plus the video for ‘Sick’, down below.

Sea Girls 2022 European Tour dates:

March

Thur 24th Munich Strom

Fri 25th Cologne Luxor

Sat 26th Amsterdam Melkweg

Mon 28th Berlin Hole 44

Tue 29th Copenhagen Hotel Cecil

Wed 30th Hamburg Molotow

April

Fri 1st Brussels Ancienne Belgium

Sat 2nd Paris Nouveau Casino

