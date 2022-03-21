Sea Girls put more indie-pop polish on new album 'Homesick'









Sea Girls release new album 'Homesick' 6.4 6.4

English indie-rock band Sea Girls have dropped their second studio album, Homesick. Among other things, this album is filled to the brim with upbeat emotion, clean indie polish, and modern cinematic mood-building.

Coming back from their 2020 album Open Up Your Head, Sea Girls have since existed as a pandemic band, having to cancel tour dates and festivals during what would have been their period of peak success.

But what served as an initial disappointment proved to be a songwriting opportunity—when lead singer Henry Camamile retreated back to his parents’ house in small-town Lincolnshire. Being stuck “proper in the middle of nowhere”, back in his teenage bedroom, full of his teenage stuff – “school things and old guitars. But I’d already taken the teenage posters down,” he claims with a laugh.

If there’s one thing this album has in spades, it’s nostalgia. That and clean-chorused vocals, bright guitar tunes, and simple, catchy lyrics. Standouts like ‘Sick’ and ‘Someone’s Daughter’—but really, any of the songs on the album—know what formula they’re playing with. They give off a Bad Suns, Smallpools, Two Door Cinema Club, Bleachers brand of pop-friendly indie that’s made to be enjoyed, danced to, and somehow also cause a bit of an existential crisis at the same time.

More than anything, I wish this album came out five or six years ago. If that happened, this album would be a cutting-edge revolutionary. That’s not to say that it doesn’t hold its own now. It does, especially for those who are partial to some indie-pop. If anything, it’s proof that you don’t have to reinvent the wheel in order to make something worth listening to.

However, I won’t fib and say that the techniques and sounds are anything groundbreaking. Sea Girls are certainly on their way to joining the ranks of their aforementioned contemporaries, but I wouldn’t call this an album the world can’t live without.

That being said, there’s a charm in the indie-sad boy nostalgia that so many of these tracks do a great job of capturing. ‘Cute Guys’ and ‘Lonely’ do the forlorn heartbroken thing, while ‘Again Again’ and ‘Higher’ provide a slightly more pumped up euphoria. Sure, some of the lyrics might feel a bit simple, but that’s often a part of the charm. Really, this record captures simple, universal feelings.

People love a sad boy, and people love to be sad boys, and this is a great album to throw on while you get into that zone. Even though this was, by definition, a pandemic album, it’s much more universal than that. the sentiments go beyond the pandemic, and that’s part of what makes it so enjoyable—so relatable.

“Homesick embodies the need to fit in somewhere. It’s a feeling I have of belonging – whether that be with another person, life on the road with my best friends, being back at home with my family, or even in a story like Lonely – it’s really about remembering that. I’ve always wondered where I belong and what my identity truly is – none more so than during the writing of this album. I’ve aired these feelings in the most honest way I know how,” says Camamile of the album. And I couldn’t agree more.

If you want to listen to Homesick, it’s available below. They’ll be touring the album throughout the spring and summer.