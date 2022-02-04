A 'Scream' sequel is being made by Paramount









Earlier this year, the fifth instalment of the Scream franchise was released to a positive critical reception and a very successful commercial run. While it was the fifth addition to the series, the directors maintained that it was a relaunch of the series and conceptualised the entire project as a tribute to the pioneering Wes Craven who passed away in 2015.

The film was directed by an artistic collective called Radio Silence, with two of its members – Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett – at the helm of this particular project. It saw the return of the iconic actors who had starred in the previous instalments of the franchise, including the likes of Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox.

A sequel to Scream 4 had been in the works for a while but the rights were transferred after The Weinstein Company closed down, following the allegations made against the now-convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein. While the new production team was ready by March of 2020, the pandemic also pushed back the release of the film as the process was disrupted.

Now, a sequel to the 2022 iteration of Scream is already being planned, with Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett returning as directors. The script is being handled the same writers – James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. Spyglass and Paramount released a joint statement following the announcement of the new sequel: “We are tremendously grateful to the fans around the world who enthusiastically received our film. We can’t wait for audiences to see what Radio Silence, writers Jamie & Guy and Project X have in store for our Woodsboro family.”

Radio Silence also said: “Working with such a wonderful and talented family of creators — and in the lineage Wes and Kevin so expertly built — has been the thrill of a lifetime, and we’re so excited to bring the next chapter in the Scream saga to life.”