Charming Scrat animation marks the end of Blue Sky Studios









With great ambition, Ice Age was released in 2002 by the American animation studio Blue Sky Studios, a film that strived far beyond its technical abilities to recreate a grand world of ice sheets, towering mountains and intricate prehistoric beasts.

Telling the story of a woolly mammoth, a sabre-toothed tiger and a sloth who encounters a young human child whilst navigating the sub-zero world, Ice Age by directors Chris Wedge and Carlos Saldanha, takes the viewer on an impressive frenetic adventure.

Creating six Ice Age films in total, the studio was bought out in 2019 when Disney acquired 21st Century Fox, later shutting down Blue Sky Studios in 2021 following the devastating effects of the Coronavirus pandemic.

In parting farewell to their iconic host of characters, the studio has recently unveiled a short 30-second animation that pays tribute to the beloved Ice Age character, Scrat, who constantly falls victim to his own greed for an acorn. The short and simple new video shows the sabre-toothed squirrel approach an acorn nestled in the snow before he picks it up and eats it, escaping unharmed for the first and last time in the franchise’s history.

Featuring the voice work of Denis Leary, John Leguizamo, Ray Romano and Jack Black, Blue Sky threw all that they could into making the original Ice Age a classic, and whilst it certainly achieved success commercially, in contemporary cinema it stands as a mere reminder of how far technology has come since the 2000s.

Take a look at the charming animation below, marking a significant turning point in the history of modern animation.