Jack Black names his favourite Christmas movie









Recognised as one of the most loved actors in all of contemporary Hollywood, School of Rock star Jack Black is one of cinema’s most excitable and charming personalities known for his boisterous sense of humour. Starring in everything from Hollywood blockbusters like Nacho Libre and Kung Fu Panda to small independent dramas like High Fidelity and Bernie, Black is truly a man of many acting capabilities.

Enduring a difficult childhood, Black’s parents divorced when he was 10 years old and, by the age of just 14, the actor reported struggling significantly from cocaine addiction. Turning his life around, Black sought therapy and chose acting as the best avenue for him to channel his emotion, passion and frustrations. Without such a realisation, the actor may have never achieved such industry greatness.

Realising how he could turn his passion into a profession, Black told Parade magazine: “You can only really make a career of what you like to do”. Comparing acting to the thrill of a musical performance, Jack Black also asserts: “I like to act, to get up and put on a show. When I come off a stage or a set after a good scene where I felt like I connected with something emotional and real, I can’t go to sleep that night. It really is a drug unlike anything else”.

Thankfully, Black set himself on a mission of course correction and would go on to star in some of the most beloved films of all time including School of Rock, Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny and Tropic Thunder. Most recently, Black has enjoyed renewed success with Jumanji: The Next Level, featuring alongside Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Awkwafina, Danny Glover, Danny DeVito, Karen Gillan and Nick Jonas.

Speaking to Variety at the red carpet premiere for the action reboot of the 1995 classic starring Robin Williams, Jack Black was asked about his favourite Christmas movie of all time, to which he replied: “My favourite holiday film? You know what, it’s got to be Elf”. Clarifying his position on the classic 2003 festive favourite, Black simply adds: “Jon Favreau and Will Ferrell just knock it out the park”.

Making light of the fact that he forgot to choose his own Christmas film, The Holiday, Black adds that Nancy Meyers is a “genius” before hastily making an exit.

Black’s choice for his favourite Christmas movie of all time is certainly not a controversial one, with the classic 2003 film from Jon Favreau starring Will Ferrell at the very height of his career alongside Zooey Deschanel, James Caan, Ed Asner and Peter Dinklage. The story of the festive comedy sees Ferrell as an oversized elf journey away from the North Pole toward New York City to find his long lost biological father and reinstate some Christmas cheer.

Jack Black forgot he was in a holiday movie for a second there pic.twitter.com/b6KdWR1hXY — Variety (@Variety) December 10, 2019