The sci-fi movie that made Quentin Tarantino cry









Beyond minor acting roles, production duties and script-writing collaborations, Quentin Tarantino has long maintained that he would call it a day after his tenth movie, much to his fans’ dismay. As the years roll by and Tarantino’s movies arrive, fans dispute precisely how many have gone and, hence, how many might remain.

During an interview with CNN in 2022, Tarantino revealed why he plans to stop at the ten-movie mark. “Well, I’ve been doing it for a long time,” he said. “I’ve been doing it for 30 years, and it’s, it’s time to wrap up the show”.

“Like I said, I’m an entertainer,” he added. “I want to leave you wanting more, you know, and not just work, and I don’t want to work to diminishing returns. I don’t want to be… one, I don’t want to become this old man who’s out of touch when already I’m feeling a bit like an old man out of touch when it comes to the current movies that are out right now. And that’s what happens.”

With Kill Bill thankfully confirmed as one movie split across two volumes, Tarantino has room for just one more picture. Before detailing that the tenth and final movie would be The Movie Critic, the master auteur had suggested a plethora of movie plans, often centred around pre-existing ideas.

Intriguingly, Jackie Brown is Tarantino’s only movie to date not to be based on a pre-existing concept. Although Tarantino had previously spit-balled ideas for Casino Royale, Kill Bill Vol. 3 and Killer Crow, he felt it necessary to round off his oeuvre with a brand-new concept.

This, of course, also ruled out a Godzilla remake, but this was once actually on the cards. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in 2004, Tarantino revealed his passion for the classic kaiju franchise and, enthusiastically as ever, discussed one of his many intriguing movie ideas.

“I have an idea for a Godzilla movie that I’ve always wanted to do,” he said. “The whole idea of Godzilla’s role in Tokyo, where he’s always battling these other monsters, saving humanity time and again – wouldn’t Godzilla become God? It would be called Living Under the Rule of Godzilla. This is what society is like when a big fucking green lizard rules your world.”

While Tarantino’s plan for a new world order slightly deviates from the typical Godzilla story arc, he has revealed his passion for the series of monster movies, especially Gareth Edwards’ 2014 reboot starring Bryan Cranston and Elizabeth Olsen.

The French actor Juliette Binoche, who appeared in the movie for a brief yet impactful scene, discussed her role in a 2015 interview with Indie Wire. “I don’t know how much fun you can have when you have to die in two seconds, and you’re the one real woman character, and you’re dead in three minutes and 45 seconds,” she laughed.

However, Binoche’s major accomplishment here was evoking a few tears from Tarantino. “Tarantino said to me, ‘That was the first time I’ve ever cried during a 3D blockbuster. I had to take off my glasses to wipe away my tears,'” Binoche recalled. “I took it as a compliment.”

The scene in question can be seen below. Get some tissues at the ready.