Quentin Tarantino reveals ‘The Movie Critic’ is about a writer who used to work for a “porno rag”









The American filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has revealed that his new feature, The Movie Critic, will be about a man who wrote for a “porno rag” in 1977 California.

In an exclusive interview with Deadline, the director of Pulp Fiction and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood stated that his upcoming film “is based on a guy who really lived, but was never really famous, and he used to write movie reviews for a porno rag”.

Speaking to the publication, he states that, as well as his time working in a video rental store, he also spent time as a teenager loading porn magazines into a vending machine. “All the other stuff was too skanky to read but then there was this porno rag that had a really interesting movie page,” the filmmaker stated, revealing that his new film would be about the mysterious individual who wrote for the undisclosed magazine.

Giving some further insight into who the man might be, Tarantino added: “He wrote about mainstream movies and he was the second-string critic. I think he was a very good critic. He was as cynical as hell. His reviews were a cross between early Howard Stern and what Travis Bickle [Robert DeNiro’s character in Taxi Driver] might be if he were a film critic…But the porno rag critic was very, very funny. He was very rude, you know. He cursed. He used racial slurs. But his shit was really funny. He was as rude as hell”.

Having completed extensive research on the individual, Tarantino continues: “He wrote like he was 55 but he was only in his early to mid-30s. He died in his late thirties. It wasn’t clear for a while but now I’ve done some more research and I think it was complications due to alcoholism”.

The iconic filmmaker announced his latest movie back in March, with early reports suggesting that the film might be about the esteemed critic Pauline Kael, only for these rumours to be later dispelled.

Take a look at the trailer for Tarantino’s most recent movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, below.