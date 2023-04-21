Scarlett Johansson says she is “done” playing Black Widow









The Black Widow and Avengers star Scarlett Johansson has stated that she is “done” playing the superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In conversation with her Avengers: Endgame co-star Gwyneth Paltrow on The Goop Podcast, the duo discussed their experiences making the blockbusters. Johansson’s Black Widow made her first appearance in Iron Man 2, an arrival that made Paltrow very happy, recalling, “I was so happy to have another woman around,” with Johansson adding: “You kept telling me that,” Johansson said. Then I experienced that later on. When I did Avengers I was one of the few [women]… it was like a big sausage party”.

Later in the conversation, the pair discussed whether they would be keen to return in the future of the franchise, with Johansson’s last appearance in the series being in 2021’s Black Widow. “I’m done,” Johansson exclaimed: “Chapter is over. I did all that I had to do. Also coming back and playing a character again and again, over a decade of time, is such a unique experience”.

When considering the same question for Paltrow, Johansson stated, “I think you may come back at some point…100% that’s happening. I can see it. They’re never gonna let you go. Break out that wig, baby”.

Take a look at the 2021 trailer for Black Widow below.