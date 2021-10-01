Scarlett Johansson settles 'Black Widow' lawsuit with Disney







It’s been a tumultuous summer for Disney and Scarlett Johansson who engaged in a lawsuit over the simultaneous release of Black Widow both in cinemas and on Disney+. Now, after two months, Johansson has struck a deal with Disney to settle her lawsuit.

The suit, which was filed on July 29th, reads: “Disney intentionally induced Marvel’s breach of the agreement, without justification, in order to prevent Ms Johansson from realising the full benefit of her bargain with Marvel”.

Crucially, the actress claims that her final salary was based on the box office performance of the film, which, whilst opening well with a domestic $80m in the US, steeply declined in the second week when Black Widow was put on Disney+. Terms of the settlement have not been disclosed, though both Johansson and Disney have issued statements confirming the agreement.

As announced by the Hollywood Reporter, Scarlett Johansson stated, “I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney,” before adding, “I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team. I look forward to continuing our collaboration in years to come”.

Meanwhile, Disney Studios chairman Alan Bergman reported, “I’m very pleased that we have been able to come to a mutual agreement with Scarlett Johansson regarding Black Widow”. Going against previous reports that Disney had ended their professional relationship with the actor, Disney has now stated: “We appreciate her contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and look forward to working together on a number of upcoming projects, including Disney’s Tower of Terror.”

Johansson was supported in her lawsuit against Disney by Marvel co-star Elizabeth Olsen, who in an interview with Vanity Fair, commented, “I’m worried about a bunch of things. Not worried on Scarlett’s behalf. But I’m worried about small movies getting the opportunity to be seen in theatres. That was already a thing pre-Covid”.

