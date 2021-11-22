Scarlett Johansson named as a producer on “top-secret” Marvel project









According to Marvel’s Kevin Feige, Scarlett Johansson is set to produce a “top-secret” Marvel project. Speaking at an American Cinematheque event on Thursday night, the Marvel Studios CEO announced the news on-stage. The news follows Johansson’s recent Black Widow lawsuit against Disney.

The suit was filed back in July after Disney decided to release the spin-off film on its streaming service, Disney+, the very same day of its theatrical release, something that hadn’t been previously agreed. The A-lister’s attorneys argued that the move greatly affected ticket sales, going on to claim that the decision marked a significant breach of contract. Both parties settled the lawsuit in October.

Johansson discussed the recent legal battle on the red carpet before the American Cinematheque event held in her honour: “I feel mostly very fortunate that nobody will have to go through what I went through,” she began, “and that it’s made, I think, a positive impact in the industry and hopefully for artists and creatives lives and livelihood.”

Elsewhere, Johansson has confirmed that she is currently working closely with both Marvel and Disney on “some other projects”. She went on to reiterate that, despite the conflict, she has had “some of the best times” of her career with both studios.

One of the “other” projects is a film version of Tower of Terror, based on the Disney theme park ride of the same name. Johansson has been named as the movie’s lead star and producer. She will also appear in Sing 2, in which she will return to her role as the voice of Ash the porcupine.

In a recent trailer for Sing 2, Johansson was heard covering U2’s ‘I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For’ with lead singer, Bono, who also stars in the film as the voice of Clay Calloway, an ageing rock star lion.