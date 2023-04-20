Scarlett Johansson discusses “cathartic” reunion with Bill Murray









Scarlett Johansson has revealed that she once bumped into her Lost in Translation co-star Bill Murray in an empty bar ten years after filming.

The actor explained to Gwyneth Paltrow on her Goop podcast, “I didn’t see him for a decade or more. It was a long time. And then I walked into a bar with my ex-boyfriend from a long time ago and there was only one person at the bar and it was Bill Murray.”

She continued, “It was so weird. I walked in, and I saw him sitting there — nobody else there — and I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ I had to walk out. I was like, ‘It’s Bill! I haven’t seen him in so long.'” However, Johansson decided to catch up with her ex-co-star: “It had been a decade of time, more than a decade of time. [I was] like ‘All right, I guess I’ll have to go and see what’s up.'”

“It was such a weird moment,” she added. “It was like a dream. And then I went in there and he was also surprised. Actually, it was kind of therapeutic. We sort of talked through that time.”

The pair starred alongside each other in Sofia Coppola’s second feature, Lost in Translation, which earned the young director an Academy Award for ‘Best Original Screenplay’. Johansson explained, “I think [filming] was hard for him too because he had a lot of stuff going on with his family and his marriage. And it was like he was also not totally knowing what we were doing out there in Tokyo over those weeks.”

She continued, “It was, I think, his way of coping was being really sort of manic in this way. I don’t know, we had a cathartic experience in that weird bar.”