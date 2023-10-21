Scarlett Johansson describes the “weird” experience filming the ‘Her’ sex scene









Recognised as one of the greatest actors of modern cinema, Scarlett Johansson perfectly toes the line between independent and mainstream filmmaking, thriving in both areas. Working with such indie film directors as Sofia Coppola and Wes Anderson, as well as the likes of Joss Whedon and Cate Shortland in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Johansson is celebrated by critics and film fans alike.

In her recent career, 2013 was one of the most seminal years, starring in three movies that tested her range as a performer. First came the romantic comedy Don Jon, where Johansson pulled off a very authentic New Jersey accent in a charming performance, which was followed by a staggering starring role in Jonathan Glazer’s pioneering sci-fi Under the Skin, where she played an alien trying to infiltrate the human race.

The third movie was the Spike Jonze drama Her, which starred Joaquin Phoenix as a lonely writer living in the near future who develops an unlikely relationship with an AI voice who fulfils his every need. Not appearing physically in the movie, Johansson plays the voice of the AI system, named Samantha, and gives a surprising amount of depth to the role, especially during the scene where she has sex with Phoenix’s character.

“With Her I actually had a hyper-awareness of myself because I was stuck in a black box,” she told Playboy, “It’s just my voice, and so you become hyperaware of certain habits. Doing the sex scene with Joaquin was an exercise in letting go.”

Asked if the scene was embarrassing to film, Johansson added: “I think he was really uncomfortable at first. He was so agitated, and it was really interesting to see him. It was probably easier for me because I had been in a black box for such a long time that I was like, ‘Bring it. I’m warmed up. Come on, let’s get weird.’ In a black box you get this sense that nobody can see you, so you can be whomever you want. You can be yourself.”

Certainly not a conventional sex scene, Phoenix’s Theodore and Samantha engage in digital lovemaking, in which they titillate each other with plenty of dirty talk. But make no mistake, even though the screen goes black, it certainly feels like you’re experiencing a sex scene, with Jonze doing well to translate that moment.

Continuing to describe her experience, Johansson adds: “It was interesting to see how he reacted to it. He came around, though, and we did it—literally, we did it. But the physicality is where I start, just being aware of how this story, these lines, what does it feel like in me, what does it feel like in my body, and then why am I having this physical instinct to be close with somebody or apart from them or self-conscious about this thing or that.”

Take a look at the clip in question from Her below.