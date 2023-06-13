Scarlett Johansson confirms work on new MCU project









It has been five years since Scarlett Johansson said goodbye to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the film Avengers: Endgame. After a few years away from the superhero movie franchise, Johansson has seemed to confirm that she will return in a new project.

In the final instalment in The Infinity Saga, Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff ends up sacrificing herself to retrieve the Soul Stone and bring back half of the civilisation that was wiped out by the villainous Thanos. Although there was a prequel surrounding her story in Black Widow, producer Kevin Feige has been in talks with Johansson about a new project.

The next turn for Johansson is set to be a “non-Black Widow top-secret Marvel Studios project”. Aside from the latest films, the new Disney+ series Secret Invasion is set to explore the world with Samuel L Jackson’s Nick Fury, who had worked alongside Johansson’s Romanoff off and on throughout the series.

In a recent interview to promote her role in the Wes Anderson film Asteroid City, Johansson did say that another project is on the horizon, saying (via ComicBook.com), “It is still happening, [but] not currently because nothing is happening right now. We’re all sort of in this holding pattern as we wait out the writers’ strike and potentially our own guild strike, and so on and so forth”.

Despite the theory of getting the project off the ground, every Hollywood movie still in the writing stages has had to go on an indefinite break following the ongoing writer’s strike. Since some scripts were finalised, other superhero films like James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy can continue production in the meantime.

No matter the circumstances for Johansson, she’s emphatic about not going back into the fold as Black Widow. When speaking with MCU alum Gwenyth Paltrow on a recent podcast, Johansson said that she was happy to close that chapter of the character’s life.

The next handful of MCU properties going forward in the meantime include Secret Invasion and other entries in the next phase of the series, such as The Marvels. Though there are plans for future films, any set dates for their releases remain indefinite.