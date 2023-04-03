Samuel L. Jackson stars in new trailer for Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’









Samuel L. Jackson takes centre stage for Marvel’s new Secret Invasion Disney series, with the first full trailer showing off his hero in action.

Appearing alongside a star-studded cast that includes the likes of Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Martin Freeman, Cobie Smulders, Ben Mendelsohn, and Don Cheadle, the new Disney+ series follows Jackson’s Fury and Mendelsohn’s Talos as they try and stop shape-shifting evildoers from infiltrating powerful spheres of the Marvel universe.

Playing Nick Fury, the organisational ringleader of the Avengers, Jackson’s character has been a mainstay of the Marvel universe ever since the release of the first Iron Man movie in 2008. Appearing in a large amount of ‘Phase one’ of the franchise, including Thor and Captain America: The First Avenger, Jackson’s character also took a major part in the 2019 movie Captain Marvel starring Brie Larson.

Secret Invasion is one of three Marvel series being released on the Disney+ platform this year, with the company also set to release season two of Loki in the summer, as well as the animated show X-Men 97 in the autumn.

Take a look at the new trailer for Secret Invasion below.