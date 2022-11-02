Sault share five new albums via free digital download for five days









In a surprise move, anonymous music collective Sault have released five new albums for free, all of which are available for digital download and can be found in a password-protected folder that will be removed in five days’ time. The group are known for time-sensitive releases, and back in 2021, they released their album Nine for just 99 days.

Sharing the news via their social media channels, Sault wrote: “Here are 5 albums released as an offering to God. Available for free download for 5 days. The password to unlock all 5 albums is in the message.” The message includes a link to download the albums.

Click on the link, and you’ll find a zip file containing albums titled Untitled, God, 11, Aiir, Earth, and Today & Tomorrow. In total, the download consists of 56 tracks. The five new releases follow their recent full-length LP Air, which arrived in April this year, Back in October, Sault also shared a new ten-minute single called ‘Angel’. Take that, King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard.

Sault has been shrouded in mystery since the release of their first two albums in 2019, 5 and 7. The group’s members choose to remain anonymous. However, one name can always be found in the liner notes of Sault’s albums: Inflo, who has worked with everyone from Michael Kiwanuka, Tom Odell, Cleo Soul and Little Simz

In 2020, Sault released two timely albums in the form of Untitled (Black Is), which arrived on Juneteenth and Untitled (Rise), which dropped exactly three months later. Both albums respond to and explore issues concerning Black Liberation, the murder of George Floyd and the BLM protests.

Visit Sault’s website for the download link.