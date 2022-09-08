Saudi Arabia and GCC warn Netflix over violating "Islamic values"









Netflix has found itself in trouble with six Gulf Arab states, who believe that the streaming service has been violating “Islamic and societal values and principles,” as expressed by the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). The Gulf states have threatened to take legal action if Netflix does not remove this content.

Al Ekhbariya stated that Netflix were “promoting homosexuality by focusing excessively on homosexuality.” Furthermore, the channel spoke to several public figures who argued the same, demanding that authorities should take action against the most popular streaming service.

They further condemned “movies and series for children with scenes promoting homosexuality under a dramatic cover via Netflix,” and a lawyer claimed that these images are “very unfortunate and painful clips for our children, grandchildren and the next generation.”

The statement also said that “the platform was contacted to remove this content, including content directed to children” and authorities “will follow up on the platform’s compliance with the directives, and in the event that the infringing content continues to be broadcast, the necessary legal measures will be taken.”

In Saudi Arabia, there are no specific laws in regard to gender or sexual identity. However, sex outside of marriage, which includes homosexual sex, is forbidden. Under their laws, people caught engaging in homosexual sexual activity can be punished by death or flogging.

Saudi state TV broadcast images of the animated show Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, which features a kiss between two teenage girls. Clips of the French film Cuties were also shown in the report.

Earlier this year, Disney refused to cut a scene in their movie Doctor Strange which contained “LGBTQ references” at the request of Saudi authorities. Instead, they refused to screen their movie in the country.

The animated film Lightyear was also banned this year in the United Arab Emirates due to a same-sex kiss that features in the film.

Netflix is yet to respond to the accusations.