'Saturday Night Live' announces hosts and special guests of the new season







Saturday Night Live has announced the first four hosts and musical guests for the show’s first four episodes of the 47th season.

The season premiere on October 2 will feature Owen Wilson as its host and Kacey Musgraves as its musical guest. Wilson has shockingly never hosted an episode of SNL before, but his brother Luke hosted an episode back in 2004 with U2 as the musical guest. Musgraves will be making her SNL debut promoting her recent LP Star-crossed.

The season’s second episode, airing on October 9, will be hosted by Kim Kardashian West, still being credited as such despite having filed for divorce from Kanye West back in February, with Halsey as the musical guest. Kardashian West has also surprisingly never been on an episode of SNL (although she’s been parodied plenty of times), but Halsey has made three official appearances (and once unannounced guest spot performing with Lil Wayne) including a stint pulling double duty as both host and musical guest back in 2019.

The third episode, airing on October 16, is set to be hosted by Rami Malek with Young Thug appearing as the night’s musical guest. Malek is also a newcomer to the SNL stage, with his appearance promoting Daniel Craig’s final James Bond adventure No Time To Die. Young Thug previously appeared with Megan Thee Stallion on last year’s season premiere episode and backed up Kanye West on a Season 40 episode where West was the musical guest. The October 16 episode will represent his debut as the featured musical performer.

Finally, the season’s fourth episode, airing on October 23, will feature Jason Sudeikis as the host and Brandi Carlile as the musical guest. Fresh off his Emmy wins for the second season of Ted Lasso, Sudeikis was previously a cast member on SNL from 2005-2013. Carlile will be making her first appearance on the show, promoting her upcoming LP In These Silent Days.

