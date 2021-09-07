Brandi Carlile covers Joni Mitchell song 'Woodstock'







American singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile is no stranger to declaring her fandom of Joni Mitchell, and on numerous occasions, she has covered the Canadian heroine’s music. Now, she has given us another rendition of Mitchell’s music for SiriusXM’s Small Stage concert series, Carlile tore through a brilliant cover of 1970’s ‘Woodstock’, taken from Ladies of the Canyon.

Carlile and Co. expanded ‘Woodstock’ into a six-minute stomper. There’s an added keyboard line, pounding drums and a huge sounding country-esque guitar riff that tears through the mix. This takes you by surprise as at the inception, Carlile sings in a languid, quieter tone before the rest of the band kick in and really make the track their own. This cover is another clear example of Carlile’s merit as a vocalist and a songwriter.

In 2019, Carlile famously covered Mitchell’s best-known album, Blue, with Mitchell actually in the crowd. She’s also been known to cover ‘River’ and the heartfelt ‘A Case of You’ with the iconic Kris Kristofferson at Mitchell’s invite-only 75th birthday party. Furthermore, back in April, she delivered a stellar performance of ‘A Case of You’ on Colbert. This trend shows no sign of abating either. Next month she is scheduled to perform Blue again in full at New York’s prestigious Carnegie Hall.

In what is a busy period for Carlile, next month, she is due to release These Silent Days, her seventh studio outing. The LP is comprised of ten tracks that were written and recorded whilst Carlile and bandmates Tim and Phil Hanseroth were in quarantine.

“This album is what drama mixed with joy sounds like,” Carlile said in a press release. “It’s resistance and gratitude, righteous anger and radical forgiveness. It’s the sound of these silent days.”

“Never before have the (Hanseroth) twins and I written an album during a time of such uncertainty and quiet solitude,” she explained. “I never imagined that I’d feel so exposed and weird as an artist without the armour of a costume, the thrill of an applause and the platform of the sacred stage.”

These Silent Days will be Carlile‘s first album since 2018’s acclaimed By The Way, I Forgive You, and with the release of lead single ‘Right On Time’, she has got audiences in hot anticipation.

Listen to ‘Right On Time’ and the cover, below.

Comments