Sarah Paulson discusses the one role she is most proud of









Amid her numerous acclaimed performances, the distinction of Sarah Paulson as a performer blossomed with American Horror Story, wherein she carved her niche as a cherished stalwart of the anthology series across nine seasons.

As showrunner Ryan Murphy extended his narrative canvas to encompass American Crime Story, each season encapsulating a distinct true crime saga, Paulson readily embraced the challenge. She also brought to life Marcia Clark in The People v. O.J. Simpson and once again dived into the spotlight as the notorious Linda Tripp in Impeachment.

Both of Paulson’s roles in American Crime Story garnered recognition from the Emmy Awards, with her portrayal in The People v. O.J. Simpson earning her the accolade for ‘Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series’. However, Impeachment, particularly Paulson’s depiction of Linda Tripp, found itself in the midst of controversy despite the acclaim it received from critics.

Detractors took issue with the series for not casting a plus-size actor when the initial images of Paulson as Tripp were unveiled, leading to allegations of fatphobia. In response, Paulson candidly shared that she fully immersed herself in the character of Linda Tripp for two years, investing emotionally and physically. Addressing those who deemed the endeavour unworthy, she expressed deep hurt over their shallow and inaccurate critiques.

Several months down the line, the Emmy Awards acknowledged Paulson’s portrayal of Tripp with a nomination for her performance, a role she regards as her most fulfilling achievement thus far. Beyond embodying Tripp and Marcia Clark, Paulson’s array of Emmy-nominated characters includes a wrongly institutionalised journalist subjected to a cruel asylum, a pair of diametrically opposed conjoined twins, the vindictive spirit of a heroin addict, among others.

However, Paulson asserts that the gratification she derived from portraying Linda Tripp surpassed all these intricate roles, primarily because she found a relatable human perspective within a deeply controversial figure.

“Linda is the engine,” Paulson said, “The train that was heading straight towards Monica [Lewinsky]. She is responsible for making some choices that irrevocably changed a lot of lives, and so for me, I had to try to figure out what made Linda want to do that. What made her willing to do that? Because she’s a wonderful mother. She’s a wonderful friend to many people. She was good at her job. What caused her to do something that, for most of us, is really head-scratching, and unfathomable, and hard to sit with?”

While Paulson’s triumph in the role doesn’t surprise many who are familiar with her body of work, it remains only right to witness her receive acknowledgement for her exemplary performance. Working alongside many great names in each project never distracts from her talent as an actor, either. Her endeavour to imbue depth into previously one-dimensional figures stands as a further testament to her status as one of television’s preeminent and enthralling talents.