2023 Emmy Awards rescheduled due to strikes









The 2023 Emmy Awards are now scheduled to take place on January 15th, 2024, coinciding with the Martin Luther King Jr Day commemoration.

The decision to reschedule, jointly declared by the Television Academy and Fox, comes in response to the persistent actors’ and writers’ strikes that caused a delay from the initially scheduled date of September 18th.

This rescheduling marks a significant departure from tradition; the last instance as such occurred in 2001, prompted by the tragic events of September 11th.

Live coverage of the 75th Emmy Awards will be recorded from Peacock Theater, Los Angeles. The event will be broadcast on Fox from 8pm to 11pm Eastern time. The Creative Arts Emmys will also be held at the Peacock Theater over two evenings before the main event: January 6th and January 7th.

A curated rendition of the Creative Arts Emmys is scheduled for broadcast on Fox on January 13th at 8pm Eastern time.

Among the esteemed nominees for the 2023 Emmy Awards are Jay-Z, who co-directed Rihanna’s captivating Super Bowl halftime show and Tim Robinson, who received two nominations for his Netflix comedy series I Think You Should Leave.

The nominee list also features a selection of music-related titles, including the Amazon original Daisy Jones and the Six, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Moonage Daydream, and more.

Watch the trailer for I Think You Should Leave season three below.