Sandra Oh is set to star in brand new sci-fi thriller 'Can I Get a Witness'









Sandra Oh, the star of incredibly popular projects such as Grey’s Anatomy, has joined a new sci-fi thriller titled Can I Get a Witness. The project is going to be directed by Ann-Marie Fleming, while Mongrel Media is handling the distribution of the upcoming project.

This year, Oh voiced a major role in the highly anticipated Pixar film Turning Red. Domee Shi’s directorial debut was well-received by critics and audiences, especially because of the film’s insightful interpretation of immigration and cultural traditions.

During a conversation with Radio Times, Oh said: “I was very, very moved by that. You know, as a child of immigrants, you are constantly having this kind of pull between love and filial duty and then your own independence. But that’s what it is – one to become an independent adult, but two, that’s how you actually move, and you change culture.”

“I think it’s important to always empathise with the other person, the other side. And I think Pixar has this incredible talent at telling stories without villains,” Oh added. “There’s no villain in the story. And because there is no villains between parent and child, it’s just complicated, different opinions, they clash, it’s inevitable.”

According to the latest reports, Can I Get a Witness will be a dystopian film set in the near future when our planet is no longer sustainable. In such a world, the old are required to sacrifice themselves to save the planet while younger citizens document their deaths.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.