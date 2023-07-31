Samuel L. Jackson’s ‘The Kill Room’ release date revealed









The release date of Samuel L. Jackson’s latest film, The Kill Room, has been slated for September 28th, 2023.

The autumn release of the comedic thriller marks the first reunion of Pulp Fiction co-stars Jackson and Uma Thurman in decades.

The Kill Room follows Thurman as an art dealer in an alliance with a hitman, and his boss, played by Jackson, as they enter into a money-laundering scheme.

The deal is thwarted when Joe Manganiello’s hitman inadvertently becomes an art world sensation, forcing the hired killer to pit the high-brow art world against the underworld as they complete the job.

Discussing the project, director Nicol Paone told Deadline: “Working with Uma, Sam, Joe, and the rest of this incredible cast was nothing short of amazing. I thank each and every member of the cast and our incredible crew for their inspired work and continued support of The Kill Room.”

Paone said Jonathon Jacobson’s script was “extremely fun and original”, adding: “I am thrilled to partner with Shout! Studios on the release and know our film is in incredible hands.”

Thurman will star alongside her daughter, Maya Hawke. The film also features Debi Mazar, Larry Pine, Candy Buckley, Jennifer Kim, Amy Keum, Dree Hemingway, Matthew Maher, Tom Pecinka and Alexander Sokovikov.