Samuel L. Jackson and Vincent Cassel to star in upcoming thriller ‘Damaged’









According to reports, Samuel L. Jackson and Vincent Cassel will be teaming up in Terry McDonagh’s new action-triller, Damaged.

McDonagh is a British TV director best known for working on hit shows such as Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad, Killing Eve, and Wire in the Blood. Further details of Damaged are presently scarce. However, Flickering Myth reports that it follows a Chicago detective who travels to Scotland to investigate a serial killer’s murders that match those he analysed five years earlier – one of which was his girlfriend. Joining the cast are said to be John Hannah, Gianni Capaldi and Kate Dickie.

Red Sea Media and BondIt Media Capital are financing the picture, with Roman Kopelevich of the former saying: “Love this project. We have been involved with it for several years, and am proud to have attracted such an amazing cast and team. Can’t wait to bring it to our partners in the distribution world.”

Damaged will be the first time Jackson and Cassel have worked together, despite having over 300 acting credits combined. The former’s next appearance will be in Disney+’s upcoming Marvel miniseries Secret Invasion, while the latter’s will be an adaptation of The Three Musketeers.

Production on Damaged is currently ongoing in Scotland.