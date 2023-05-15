Samuel L. Jackson to star in the death row drama ‘Last Meals’









The iconic American actor and regular Quentin Tarantino collaborator Samuel L. Jackson is due to star in the upcoming death-row drama Last Meals.

Playing the role of Walter, a White House chef who winds up in a maximum-security prison cooking last meals for prisoners destined for death row, Jackson will be joined by Boyd Holbrook as an inmate who takes part in a hunger strike. The film will follow the pair’s bond and Holbrook’s character’s efforts to protest his innocence despite being mere metres away from his final fate.

Directed by the American filmmaker Andrew Levitas, who has previously worked on 2014’s Lullaby and 2020’s Minamata with Johnny Depp, the script for Last Meals will be penned by Justin Piasecki, a first-time screenwriter.

Jackson will soon be returning to the role of Nick Fury in the forthcoming Marvel series Secret Invasion, where he’ll appear beside the likes of Emilia Clarke, Ben Mendelsohn and Martin Freeman.

Meanwhile, Holbrook will show his face in the long-awaited fifth instalment of the Indiana Jones franchise, The Dial of Destiny, featuring Harrison Ford, Mads Mikkelsen and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Take a look at the new trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny below, starring Boyd Holbrook.