Johnny Depp claims to be a victim of “cancel culture”







Ever since 2018, the unfurling case of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s litigious break-up has been occupying headlines. In the latest turn of events, it would seem that Johnny Depp has claimed that he is in fact a victim of “cancel culture”, having stated such as the San Sebastian Film Festival.

In spite of the backlash, Johnny Depp has visited the festival to claim the honorary Donostia Award for his contributions to cinema, with the festival claiming Depp is “one of contemporary cinema’s most talented and versatile actors”.

Speaking at the festival, Depp commented that “no one is safe” from cancel culture, calling for people to stand up against such “injustice”. Continuing, he noted, “It can be seen as an event in history that lasted for however long it lasted, this cancel culture, this instant rush to judgement based on what essentially amounts to polluted air…It’s so far out of hand now that I can promise you that no one is safe. Not one of you. No one out that door. No one is safe”.

Elaborating on his position against cancel culture, Depp commented: “It takes one sentence and there’s no more ground, the carpet has been pulled,” he added. “It’s not just me that this has happened to, it’s happened to a lot of people. This type of thing has happened to women, men. Sadly at a certain point they begin to think that it’s normal. Or that it’s them. When it’s not”.

In August 2021, Depp suggested to The Sunday Times that his film Minamata was boycotted in the US, “Some films touch people… and this affects those in Minamata and people who experience similar things,” Depp told the publication.

Continuing, he noted, “And for anything… for Hollywood’s boycott of, erm, me? One man, one actor in an unpleasant and messy situation, over the last number of years?”.

Take a look at the trailer for the political drama Minamata below.

Comments