Samuel L. Jackson takes aim at Republicans: “If you’re not them, you’re the enemy”









Samuel L. Jackson has recently expressed his views on the Republican party, drawing parallels between his experiences growing up during segregation and the current political climate.

Citing the death of George Floyd, Jackson was struck by the diverse group of young people who rallied to protest. He noted: “It was great to see all the different faces of kids out there fighting the injustice and what the power was doing once again to keep you from having an open mind or keep you from creating change that is not the change they want made.”

During a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the actor continued his argument, stating that he believes the situation has worsened over time. “In my opinion, it’s kind of worse. They used to hide it. Now, they don’t hide it anymore,” Jackson exclaimed, lamenting the blatant displays of prejudice occurring in today’s political landscape.

Jackson went on to relate his experiences with segregation to the current stance of the Republican party. He recountedL “When I grew up in segregation, I knew which white people didn’t want to be bothered with me and I knew how they felt about me.”

Detailing further, the actor shared: “I know how the Republicans feel about me now because of what my mindset is”. Jackson likened former President Trump and his supporters to the very same people who oppressed him during his youth.

In a blunt comparison, Jackson declared: “When I see Trump, I see the same rednecks I saw when I was growing up who called me “n*****” and tried to keep me in my place”. This isn’t the first time that Donald Trump has been criticised in the light of his new Presidential campaign.

The actor further called out the right-wing political party for its treatment of other minorities, saying: “That’s what the Republican Party is to me. They’re doing it to young people, gay people. They don’t care who you are. If you’re not them, you’re the enemy.”

