Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s production company “did not consent” to Trump ad using ‘Air’ audio









Former Present of the United States, Donald Trump, posted a campaign advert to his Truth Social account which featured audio from Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s film Air.

Damon and Affleck’s production company, Artists Equity, which produced Air, have now stated that Trump did not gain permission to use the monologue from Damon’s character in his own video.

The company released a statement that read, “We had no foreknowledge of, did not consent to and do not endorse or approve any footage or audio from Air being repurposed by the Trump campaign as a political advertisement or for any other use.”

It continued, “Specifically in terms of any & all rights available to us under U.S. copyright and intellectual property law, we hereby, expressly give notice that in the case of any use of material from Air by the Trump campaign where approval or consent is required, we do not grant such consent.”

Air was released earlier this year and focuses on the story of the Nike executives who pursued a business deal with basketball legend Michael Jordan.

It sees Matt Damon star as one of the executives, Sonny Vaccaro, while Affleck directed the movie. In Trump’s video, Damon’s voice can be heard saying, “Money can buy you almost anything, but it can’t buy you immortality.”

Check out the trailer for Air below.