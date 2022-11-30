Samuel L. Jackson hits back at Quentin Tarantino's comments on Marvel









It’s no secret that Quentin Tarantino is disillusioned about the current state of the film industry. On multiple occasions, the revered auteur has criticised the all-consuming impact of studios such as Marvel which have established a monopoly on global markets.

During a recent appearance on Tom Segura’s podcast, Tarantino went as far as to say that movie stars no longer exist in modern Hollywood. The director explained: “Part of the Marvel-isation of Hollywood is… you have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters. But they’re not movie stars. Right?”

“Captain America is the star,” Tarantino added while talking about the cultural importance of superheroes. “Or Thor is the star. I mean, I’m not the first person to say that. I think that’s been said a zillion times, you know, but it’s like, you know, it’s these franchise characters that become a star.”

While many fans agreed with Tarantino’s assessment of Marvel’s impact, his frequent collaborator Samuel L. Jackson felt otherwise. As reported by EW, Jackson – who is a part of the MCU as well – denied the validity of Tarantino’s comments by citing the likes of Chadwick Boseman.

Jackson said: “It takes an actor to be those particular characters, and the sign of movie stardom has always been, what, asses in seats? What are we talking about? That’s not a big controversy for me to know that apparently these actors are movie stars. Chadwick Boseman is Black Panther. You can’t refute that, and he’s a movie star.”

