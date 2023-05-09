Samuel L. Jackson on working with Olivia Colman: “How lucky can I be?”









The latest television offering from the Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to be Secret Invasion, a new programme starring Oscar winner Olivia Colman and Samuel L. Jackson. In a new interview, the two actors expressed their admiration for each other.

“I thought, ‘How lucky can I be to know that today is finally going to be the day I get to act with Olivia Colman?’” Jackson told Empire in their new cover feature on the show. “The next thing you know, we were having the most fun you could ever have, sitting there pretending to be these two people that have had a long relationship seeing each other again for the first time in years.”

Colman will play Sonya Falsworth, an MI6 agent who pairs up with Jackson’s Nick Fury in the fight against a faction of rogue shape-shifting Skrulls.

“I loved him!” Colman said of Jackson. “Loudest man you’ve ever met. Joyful, funny, naughty. He said he thought my trainers were ‘dope’. Didn’t take them off for a year.”

Coman also shed some light on approaching the action and comic book genres for the first. “I kept asking if I could be bitten by something, or fall into a vat of something,” Colman said of her role. “They were having none of it.”

Secret Invasion is set for a June 21st premiere on Disney+.