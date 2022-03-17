Samuel L. Jackson requests Mace Windu ‘Star Wars’ spin-off









Despite being overwhelmingly disliked upon their release, the Star Wars prequels are receiving renewed love, particularly after the poor quality of Disney’s sequel trilogy that continues to churn out sub-par stories.

As franchise fans gear up for the long-awaited arrival of the new Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series, the rumour mill for future Star Wars stories has begun to churn, with Samuel L Jackson announcing that he would love to make a return as his prequel character Mace Windu.

Speaking to Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the actor was asked if he would like to return to the character who has become a fan-favourite since the release of the final film in the trilogy, Revenge of the Sith in 2005. Replying with some enthusiasm, Jackson said “definitely,” before adding, “There’s a huge history of people with one hand returning in the Star Wars franchise,” with the actor making reference to his character’s demise in the 2005 film.

“The only person I’ve ever said that to about coming back was Bryce Dallas Howard, ’cause I just did a movie with her. And she directs episodes of The Mandalorian,” Jackson adds, pleading with the actor and director to “hook a brother up,” with another Star Wars outing.

Though it was previously rumoured that a Mace Windu spin-off was in the works by Disney, nothing has yet been confirmed about any progress on the project.

Until then, Star Wars fans have the Obi-Wan Kenobi series to look forward to, with the brand new programme being set ten years after the events of the final prequel film. Starring the likes of Ewan McGregor, reprising his role as the titular character and Hayden Christensen returning as Darth Vader, the supporting cast is equally impressive, including the likes of Rupert Friend, Joel Edgerton, Sung Kang, Kumail Nanjiani and Benny Safdie.